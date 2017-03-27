25 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

East Africa: IGAD Summit On Somali Refugees Starts in Nairobi

Nairobi — The IGAD Summit on Somali refugees began Saturday evening in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, with participation of the Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, and the leaders of Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, Somalia, Djibouti and South Sudan, the representative of Yemen, the IGAD partners and representatives of the regional and international organizations.

The opening sitting was addressed by the Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta, who affirmed the importance of uniting the regional and international efforts and working collectively in solidarity for restoration of stability in Somalia and the region through return of the refugees.

The summit was also addressed by the Somali President, Mohamed Abdalla Faramajo, the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Haile-Mariam Desalegn, and representatives of a number of organizations.

The IGAD summit has underscored the importance of the drastic solution of the refugees' problem in Africa, especially in Somalia, calling on the regional and international organization to exert more efforts in this connection.

The summit has called for another meeting to be held next May in London to urge the donors to contribute to solution of the refugees' problem in the region.

