27 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: More Public Hearings for Higher Education Commission

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Commission of Inquiry into Higher Education and Training will on Monday host a public hearing in Centurion.

Witnesses expected at the hearing include Professor Ahmed Bawa from the University of South Africa, Irvin Phenyane from the Higher Education Parents Dialogue Forum and Advocate Lester Basson, chief master of the high court.

The hearings will be held at the Protea Hotel in Centurion. The next and the final hearings will be on April 3 and 4 respectively, with a list of witnesses to be announced soon.

Last year, President Jacob Zuma extended the deadline for the fees commission to complete its report to June 30.

He received the commission's interim report in November 2016.

The commission was established in January 2016, to investigate the feasibility of free higher education in South Africa.

News24

South Africa

Housing Activists Occupy State-Owned Buildings Near Cape Town Centre

Civil disobedience action follows provincial government's decision not to build social housing on Tafelberg property in… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.