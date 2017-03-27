Uganda: Regulation of Boda Boda Industry Long Overdue

editorial

Last week, Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago announced plans to pass a law to regulate boda boda operations in the city. The proposal, according to the Lord Mayor, is broadly aimed at reducing the controversy surrounding the boda boda industry, and specifically provides for: Having a common body, management, term of office, gazetting stages, data banks, taxation, areas of operation, and other general policies for boda boda operators.

Mr Lukwago's reference to the controversy surrounding the boda boda industry and President Museveni's recent remarks that boda boda cyclists are perpetrators of growing crime in the city following the brutal murder of AIGP Felix Kaweesi by men reportedly riding on motorcycles, underlines the need to regulate this industry. In the recent past, Kampala has registered a number of ruthless killings carried out by people riding motorcycles. As a result, reference to boda bodas as those responsible for these crimes has become common. This is misleading because not everyone riding a motorcycle is a boda boda operator.

We cannot rule out the possibility of criminal elements among boda boda operators but as the Lord Mayor pointed out, it is farfetched to claim that boda bodas are aiding the killings in the city. That is why he is pushing for an ordinance to regulate the industry, which is long overdue. Beyond the accusations that they are perpetrators of crime, boda bodas have for long been a nuisance on Kampala streets. Many of them do not respect road signs, pedestrian crossings, speed restrictions, one-way traffic orders and rules on use of reflector jackets and helmets.

The result is costly. Though it is difficult to put exact figures to the accidents, injuries and fatalities resulting from boda boda accidents, research indicates a troubling trend. For instance, a 2013 survey found that two out of every three road accidents are either caused by or involve boda bodas. The research also found that accidents involving boda bodas cost Mulago Hospital Shs1.5 billion - or 15 per cent of its total budget - in the 2008/9 Financial Year.

In 2013, the Kampala Capital City Authority embarked on an exercise to register all boda bodas operating in the city in an effort to streamline their operations. This was followed by a 2014 guideline to designate stages where boda bodas will be allowed to operate in the city. The road map also detailed a new code of conduct for the riders.

All these efforts, if successfully carried out and implemented, would have restored order in the industry. Lukwago's announcement should, therefore, not end on paper. Without proper regulation, all attempts to streamline boda boda operations will fail.