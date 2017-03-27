25 March 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Speaker Jawari - PM Should Review His Cabinet Lineup

Somalia's parliament speaker is urging the new prime minister to review his proposed cabinet after 105 lawmakers presented a petition calling for changes.

The fragile central government is trying to assert itself in this long-chaotic country after the election of Somali-American President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed last month.

But Saturday's comments by parliament speaker Mohamed Osman Jawari are a warning that the cabinet lineup could be rejected if it isn't changed to allow more power-sharing by Somalia's powerful clans.

Jawari says the lineup goes against the power-sharing formula that clans agreed on previously.

The prime minister was expected to present his proposed cabinet to parliament for approval next week.

The international community has poured in hundreds of millions of dollars in recent years for Somalia's political and economic recovery.

