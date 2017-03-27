27 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Fs Cricket Union Apologises for Pitch Fiasco

The Free State Cricket Union (FSCU) has apologised after the One Day Cup play-off match between the Knights and Warriors was called off due to a dangerous playing surface.

The FSCU released a statement offering its "sincere apologies to all parties concerned, including the sponsors of the competition, team sponsors, the teams as well as supporters".

The Warriors won the toss and elected to bat, struggling to 88/3 in 28 overs before umpires Adrian Holdstock and Allahudien Paleker, in consultation with match referee Barry Lambson, decided to stop the game.

The match will now start afresh at 14:00 on Monday, with the winners playing the Titans in the final of the competition on Friday.

Full Free State Cricket Union statement:

On behalf of Free State Cricket Union we sincerely apologise for the Momentum One Day Cup play-off match between the VKB Knights and Warriors being abandoned due to an unfit playing surface, after 28 overs.

To the visiting team, Cricket South Africa, the sponsors (Momentum) our loyal supporters and team sponsors we sincerely apologise.

The match will be replayed tomorrow 27 March 2017 at Mangaung Oval starting at 2pm. Entrance to the stadium will be free.

