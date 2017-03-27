Nigerians Attack Woman Accused of Allegedly Breaking Tonto Dikeh's Marriage

It's a hot day for Rosy Meurer on Instagram as angry Nigerians took to her Instagram to call her unprintable names.

Rosy who has been accused by Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh of ruining her marriage by sleeping with her husband, Olakunle Churchill seems unconcerned.

Trouble started after she posted a message with a suspicious caption saying: "He awaits his Queen" with many Nigerians reading meaning into it, suggesting that she might be talking about Tonto's husband who she is alleged to be in a romantic relationship.

"Husband snatcher." a user attacked her.

Another added: "Which king? We all know you don't have king he is Tonto king, and a king that have his own kingdom. Stop fooling yourself Money slave."

"If God was a Nigerian.. this girl would have been buried by now.. make una take am easy oo," Another Nigerian commented

It has been insults upon insults on her Instagram page as Nigerians continue to curse and show their anger on her over the marital crisis rocking Tonto's marriage.