Somalia: Explosion Kills Two People in Kenya's Border Town

At least two children were killed and three others injured on Saturday after explosion went off in a village in Kenya's Mandera county which borders Somalia, APA reports quoting Xinhua.

A regional government official David Mbeki said one minor died on the spot while the other succumbed to injuries at the local hospital in an incident which took place in Hareeralesa village.

He said the Kenya Defence Force (KDF) soldiers responded timely and took the injured to hospital.

"Two children were killed and three others critically injured after an explosion went off in a village. Bomb experts have launched investigations into the incident," Mbeki said.

The latest incident comes after a four month lull in terror attacks by Al-Shabaab militants from neighboring Somalia. The government has imposed a curfew in the region.

The government has also enhanced security along Mandera-Lamu border, which is prone to attacks due to its nearness to Somalia where the militants are based.

Kenya has introduced a raft of measures in its latest move to fight terrorism following the massacre among them closure of money transfer companies that are used by the Al-Shabaab to fund its activities.

Since Kenya sent troops across the border into Somalia in October 2011, northern and parts of eastern regions have been hit by a series of blasts, many targeting local security forces and humanitarian workers.

Several attacks believed to have been carried out by Al-Shabaab have occurred in Mandera, Wajir, and Garissa and Dadaab districts of northern Kenya even as the military reports gains against the Islamist group by capturing their military bases and killing scores of them.