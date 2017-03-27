26 March 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: Pat Thomas, Okyeame Kwame, Adomaa Perform At Ghana Legacy Honours

By Jeffrey Darko

It was a night of fun, food, music and honouring Ghanaian pioneers and trailblazers for their achievements, impact, and contribution towards the legacy of Ghana on the global stage at the Ghana Legacy Honours 2017.

The event, which is the maiden edition, had Okyeame Kwame, Pat Thomas, Adomaa and the OBY band dishing their best tunes to the patrons gathered at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra.

Meanwhile, Sir Sam Jonah, renowned U. K based fashion designer Ozwald Boateng, head of the anti-corruption unit at the African Development Bank Anna Bossman, world-renowned architect Sir David Adjaye, CEO of Airtel Ghana, Lucy Quist, and tech innovator Herman Chinery-Hesse were honoured for their hard work.

