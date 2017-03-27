27 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Judgment to Be Handed Down in Rhodes Park Trial

Tagged:

Related Topics

Judgment is expected to be handed down in the High Court sitting in Palm Ridge on Monday for three men accused of raping two women and killing their husbands in Rhodes Park, Johannesburg.

Admore Ndlovu, 23, Thabo Nkala, 25, and Mduduzi Mathibela Lawrence, 32, were charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances, rape, and murder. They pleaded not guilty.

They were allegedly part of a 12-man gang that attacked two couples who had gone to the park, in Kensington, on the evening of Saturday, October 17, 2015 after a church service.

The four were reportedly forced to lie on the ground. A knife was used to cut off the underwear of both women before they were raped.

Their husbands, Zukisa Khela and Sizwe Tyeke, were forced to strip and ordered into the lake, where they drowned. Police divers found the bodies.

The gang allegedly stole their clothes, jewellery, and cellphones.

During closing statements in the previous court sitting, prosecutor Monde Mbaqa told the court it was the trio's clear intention to rape and kill because they said, "Blood must be spilled here".

News24

South Africa

Housing Activists Occupy State-Owned Buildings Near Cape Town Centre

Civil disobedience action follows provincial government's decision not to build social housing on Tafelberg property in… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.