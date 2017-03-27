Nigeria: Meningitis Kills 21 People in Northern Nigeria

Abuja — At least 21 people have been killed by meningitis epidemic in Sokoto State in northern Nigeria.

The State Health Commissioner, Dr Balarabe Kakale, confirmed the outbreak and the deaths on Sunday and stressed that the northwest state was in distress.

He said the disease was first noticed on March 20.

Dr Kakale said the deaths were recorded in the seven local governments of Kebbe, Bodinga, Rabah, Wamakko, Gada, Dange/Shuni and Tureta.

Medical teams

"The state government has since Monday deployed no fewer than 15 medical teams, comprising over 150 medical personnel.

"They were deployed across the 23 local governments of the state, fully equipped with ambulances and provided with free drugs, as well as medicament," said the health commissioner.

He explained that the emergency response teams were conducting house to house searches and management, both at home and the hospitals.

The brain

Meningitis is an inflammation (swelling) of the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord, known as the meninges.

The inflammation is usually caused by an infection of the fluid surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

It is caused by bacteria or viruses, but can also be a result of injury, cancer, or certain drugs.

The disease can be prevented with the use of vaccines. The use of antibiotics is very effective in curing the disease.

Dry season

Meningitis is common in the semi-arid areas of sub-Saharan African, which have been named by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as the African meningitis belt.

Every year, epidemics meningitis recur during the hot, dry season between the months of December and June.

The whole of northern Nigeria lies within the African meningitis belt.