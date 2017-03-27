Sudan: West Darfur Court - Five to Hang for Double Murder

El Geneina / Nyala — The Darfur Criminal Court of El Geneina, headed by Judge Abdel Rahim Ali, sentenced five defendants to death, on charges under anti-terrorism, weapons, ammunition, and explosives.

The convicts were found guilty of murdering two people from Humeida village, east of El Geneina. The men were also convicted of stealing their victims' property and means of transport.

In the South Darfur capital of Nyala, the Private Court headed by Judge Abbas Suleiman Alwan sentenced a defendant convicted to 20 years' imprisonment for kidnapping a 17-year-old higher secondary school girl under threat of arms. He must also pay a fine of a fine of SDG 10,000 ($1,500).