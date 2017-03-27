Sudan: Poverty in Areas Laid Dry By Port Sudan Dam

Delta Arbaat — Residents of Delta Arbaat in Sudan's Red Sea state say that the drought that hit the area as a result of the construction of the Sunday Dam to supply Port Sudan with drinking water has led to high poverty rates and displacement of the area's population in search of work.

Sheba Karrar, one of the local leaders of Delta Arbaat, told Radio Dabanga that the government has disavowed its promises to develop the area, provide job opportunities for its residents, and compensate them for the drought on their agricultural land.

He demanded the digging of water wells in the area so as to irrigate the farmlands and provide health, education, and electricity services.