26 March 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Poverty in Areas Laid Dry By Port Sudan Dam

Tagged:

Related Topics

Delta Arbaat — Residents of Delta Arbaat in Sudan's Red Sea state say that the drought that hit the area as a result of the construction of the Sunday Dam to supply Port Sudan with drinking water has led to high poverty rates and displacement of the area's population in search of work.

Sheba Karrar, one of the local leaders of Delta Arbaat, told Radio Dabanga that the government has disavowed its promises to develop the area, provide job opportunities for its residents, and compensate them for the drought on their agricultural land.

He demanded the digging of water wells in the area so as to irrigate the farmlands and provide health, education, and electricity services.

Sudan

HRW Urges Jordan to Arrest or Deny Entry to Sudan's Bashir

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, wanted for war crimes, will reportedly attend a summit in Jordan. Human Rights Watch… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.