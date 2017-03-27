Sudan: Darfur Students Sanctioned for Cultural Activity

Khartoum — The administration of the Faculty of Education at the University of Khartoum has issued a decision suspending a woman student from Darfur for one academic year, and subjecting four others to disciplinary action, for 'holding a cultural activity for the Darfur Students' Association without informing the university police' two months ago.

A student leader explained that the Dean of the Faculty of Education at the University of Khartoum issued a decision on Tuesday suspending Um El Hassan Mahmoud Abakar, a third-level student of Geography at the University of Khartoum.

The student leader described the decision as unjust and unfair and explained that the cultural activity was for the purpose of acquaintance and social fabric.

He called for immediate cancellation of the decision and return of the suspended student to study.