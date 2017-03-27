Sudan: El Haj - Watchword of Sudan's PCP is 'Unity'

Khartoum — Dr Ali El Haj has been elected as the new Secretary-General of Sudan's opposition Popular Congress Party (PCP). His election was widely expected at a general conference to resolve the issue of participation in the government and El Khalif regime, as well as discussing papers on intellectual, economic and social issues.

The party called on all pro-government and opposition political actors to rise above differences and bitter pasts and give priority to the supreme interests of the country over the narrow partisan interests and move towards the future by building a secure and stable homeland.

The party's political secretary, Kamal Omer told Radio Dabanga that 37 Islamic figures from different Islamic countries participated in the opening session of the party's general conference which started at 10 a.m. on Friday. The conference was attended by 1,000 delegates in all.

As was expected by political commentators, the conference elected Dr Ali El Haj as Secretary General with an overwhelming majority. El Haj, who has already served the Party as deputy secretary-general received a total of 890 votes, while Ibrahim Abdelhafiz received 14 and Thuraya Yousif only one.

In his acceptance speech, El Haj asked the members of his party to be patient with the implementation of the outcomes of the National Dialogue. "We cannot turn back. We must persevere and promise to hold onto our policies. I ask you all for unity at this time. Unity must be our watchword."

The former independent Egyptian presidential candidate, Abdel Moneim Abul Fotouh was banned from entering Sudan to attend the conference and was returned to Cairo after arriving at Khartoum airport on Thursday evening.

The authorities immediately informed Abdel Moneim Abul Fotouh upon his arrival that he was banned from entering Sudan without explaining the reasons and asked him to leave immediately.

Abul-Fotouh, who currently heads Misr El Gawiya Party, is considered a leader of Muslim Brotherhood and a pioneer of the group's renewal.