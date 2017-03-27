27 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe Floods 'Cause Spike in Malaria Cases'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Health authorities in Zimbabwe are stepping up the distribution of anti-malarial drugs after 151 malaria deaths were recorded in the last two months, the Sunday Mail said.

At least 89 261 malaria cases have been recorded during that period, Zimbabwe's health ministry says.

The newspaper says a regional malaria outbreak is due to the "incessant rains experienced in the region in recent months." In Zimbabwe alone, 246 people have died and more than 2,000 have been displaced since the rains began in October. Cyclone Dineo hit Zimbabwe last month, destroying houses, schools and roads and leaving communities and schoolchildren marooned.

Health Minister David Parirenyatwa told the Sunday Mail: "We are going to increase treatment services as well as (malaria) prevention drugs especially to those areas that are highly prone to malaria and also respray those areas."

Unfortunately malaria-carrying mosquitoes are becoming resistant to the insecticide used in bed nets to prevent the disease, according to international US radio station Voice of America.

Resistant strains of malaria are also believed to be emerging: in January the BBC reported that the previously widely used artemether-lumefantrine treatment had failed when used on four patients who'd been infected with malaria in Africa.

Malaria isn't the only health threat that faces Zimbabwe at the moment. The health ministry announced in a statement Friday that health workers were being trained in emergency responses to typhoid and cholera outbreaks after the identification of nine "at risk" districts so far. Cholera cases have already been recorded in the south-eastern districts of Chiredzi and Chipinge.

News24

Zimbabwe

Women 'Using Toxic Mine Waste As Sexual Stimulant'

Women living in a small town in north-western Zimbabwe are reportedly at risk of contracting cervix cancer following… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.