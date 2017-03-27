Somalia: No Casualties Reported As Bomb Blasts Rock Capital

Two separate car bomb explosions were heard in Somali Capital Mogadishu on Sunday, targeting a civil servant and and electoral delegate.

According to Police and witnesses, first blast happened near Dabka Junction after a bomb concealed in car belonging to Abdishakur Isse, a civil servant was remotely detonated.

Isse was reported to have escaped from the car bomb unhurt.

Second bomb went off in Mogadishu's Dharkenley district, targeting an elder said to be among the electoral college who elected the MPs of the current Somali Parliament.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the two car bombings in Mogadishu.