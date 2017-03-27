26 March 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: No Casualties Reported As Bomb Blasts Rock Capital

Tagged:

Related Topics

Two separate car bomb explosions were heard in Somali Capital Mogadishu on Sunday, targeting a civil servant and and electoral delegate.

According to Police and witnesses, first blast happened near Dabka Junction after a bomb concealed in car belonging to Abdishakur Isse, a civil servant was remotely detonated.

Isse was reported to have escaped from the car bomb unhurt.

Second bomb went off in Mogadishu's Dharkenley district, targeting an elder said to be among the electoral college who elected the MPs of the current Somali Parliament.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the two car bombings in Mogadishu.

Somalia

Explosion Kills Two People in Kenya's Border Town

At least two children were killed and three others injured on Saturday after explosion went off in a village in Kenya's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.