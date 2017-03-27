East Africa: IGAD Heads of States Agree to Facilitate Voluntary Return of Somali Refugees

President of Federal republic of Somalia H.E Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and IGAD heads of states attended a special IGAD Summit on finding Durable Solutions for Somali Refugees.

The IGAD special summit was aimed at strengthening the protection of refugees, to respond effectively to the drought situation, mobilize resources and coordinate international efforts.

President Farmajo shared with the IGAD heads of member states Somalia's efforts to mitigate the root causes of insecurity and the recurring droughts in the country.

"Our resilience strategy calls for targeted investment in infrastructure, particularly in areas of agriculture and livestock."

President Farmajo also called on international humanitarian agencies and development partners to relocate to Somalia to effectively provide support.

"We understand there are serious security limitations, but the vast majority of our country is relatively peaceful. Experience shows us, that when partners operate within Somalia, their impact is qualitatively better than those operating remotely."

The president acknowledged that durable solutions call for land reforms, resettlement policy and investment in affordable housing to facilitate the smooth return and reintegration of the refugees and IDPs into their communities.

"This would not be easy, but I believe that we have a rare opportunity to capitalize on the goodwill that prevails in Somalia following my election.

The IGAD heads of states agreed to adopt a 'whole of society' approach to refugee protection and assistance, especially women, children and the vulnerable.

The president thanked the governments and people of IGAD member states for hosting close to one million Somali refugees.