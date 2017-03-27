27 March 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Murder Suspect, Three Others Jailed 22 Years for Robbery At Businessman Rajesh

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Maurice Nkawihe

Blantyre Magistrates Court has slapped with lengthy jail term four people including a murder suspect for robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The convicts, William James, John Jonathan Phade, Charles Matola and Peter Longwe who was on High Court bail for murder charges have been sentenced to 22 years imprisonment with hard labour (IHL) for attacking and robbing a Blantyre-based businessman, Pallis Rajesh.

They robbed Rajesh about K15 million on 23rd February this year at his residence in Blantyre town.

According to details presented in court, the convicts together with five of their accomplices- currently on the run- conspired with the victim's driver to commit the offence.

James and Phade were arrested on the scene of the crime by Chilomoni Police officers while Longwe and Matola were arrested during investigations.

Senior Resident Magistrate, Peter Kandulu on Friday slapped the four with 17 years jail term on for Robbery charge under Section 301 of the Penal Code and five years for Conspiracy to Commit a Felony under section 404 of the Penal Code.

Malawi

U.S. University Confers Honorary Doctorate On Prophet Bushiri - Report

Therapon University in the US has conferred an honorary degree on Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, leader and founder of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.