Blantyre Magistrates Court has slapped with lengthy jail term four people including a murder suspect for robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The convicts, William James, John Jonathan Phade, Charles Matola and Peter Longwe who was on High Court bail for murder charges have been sentenced to 22 years imprisonment with hard labour (IHL) for attacking and robbing a Blantyre-based businessman, Pallis Rajesh.

They robbed Rajesh about K15 million on 23rd February this year at his residence in Blantyre town.

According to details presented in court, the convicts together with five of their accomplices- currently on the run- conspired with the victim's driver to commit the offence.

James and Phade were arrested on the scene of the crime by Chilomoni Police officers while Longwe and Matola were arrested during investigations.

Senior Resident Magistrate, Peter Kandulu on Friday slapped the four with 17 years jail term on for Robbery charge under Section 301 of the Penal Code and five years for Conspiracy to Commit a Felony under section 404 of the Penal Code.