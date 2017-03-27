PUBLIC Service deputy minister Tapiwa Matangaidze says government does not plan to give preferential treatment to returning civil servants who abandoned their jobs during the height of the country's economic crisis for greener pastures abroad.

Matangaidze was speaking in the Senate last Thursday, where he said those seeking to be absorbed back into their positions should "join the queue".

"There are people who left for Diaspora, and what it means is that when they want to re-join the Public Service they will have to join the queue just like anybody else," Matangaidze said.

He was responding to a question by Manicaland Senator Shadreck Chipanga who asked what steps should be taken by the country's former professionals if they sought a return to their former government positions.

Matangaidze said government was already burdened with a high wage bill and would not blindly employ additional staff without considering the consequences.

"The problem which we are currently facing is that recruitment is currently being affected by Treasury because as a country, we are spending more than 90% of our fiscus paying these salaries," Matangaidze said.

Government's wage bill has been singled out as the biggest burden to the national purse in a country that has seen tax revenue slackening over the years due to the closure of industry and the development of an informalised economy.

Since early 2016, the country has also struggled to pay its employees on time and remains indebted to a restive workforce in terms of the 2016 bonus payments.

Recent attempts to substitute bonuses with residential stands hit a brick-wall after rival labour unions united to block the move.

However, in his comments to the Senate, Matangaidze admitted there was need to look at sectors such as schools where additional labour was needed but said this would be done cautiously as the national purse was still depleted.

"Although we are aware of that, there are some schools which have a shortage of teachers. Even the pupil to teacher ratio is very high but we are saying we need to look at the wage bill.

"When all the assessments have been made on the need to employ these new teachers, we then have to look at where we can get the extra funds to pay these new teachers who may be employed.

"Hence, it is not easy for us to re-employ the people coming from the Diaspora. As soon as the economy and fiscus have improved, and we can afford to pay these salaries, we will definitely employ these teachers."