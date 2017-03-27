Nigeria: Group Petitions Immigration CG, Accuses Amnesty International of Harbouring Spies

Abuja — A group under the aegis of Save Humanity Advocacy Centre (SHAC) has petitioned the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), accusing

Amnesty International (AI) of harbouring spies under the pretence of being human rights activists.

The group alleged that there are two workers of Al presently in Nigeria, a Sierra Leonean and an Ethiopian who do not have the required permits to live and work in Nigeria.

In a letter of petition addressed to the Comptroller General of NIS and signed by the group's Executive Director, Ibrahim Abubakar, the group said the continuous stay of these duo, along with others poses grave security risk to the country as their intentions may stretch far beyond the cover of protecting human rights and therefore urged the CG to launch an investigation into the allegation.

Abubakar alleged that the Al brings in people of questionable character on the pretense of human rights in the country, while in truth; they are spying on the country especially with the ongoing war against terrorism in the country.

According to him, "the activities of Al in Nigeria are a source of distraction. As a fact, their workforce consists of people of questionable characters, including the Sierra Leonean and the Ethiopian nationals whom their country have declared persona non grata. And the reason for this is not far-fetched."

Abubakar added: "Mr. CG sir, you also wish to be aware that Al operates in Nigeria with the two foreigners at the forefront. It was only recently that a Nigerian was announced as the director in a bid to camouflage their mode of operation.

"It is against this background that we plead that you use your good offices to verify the resident and work status of the foreigners working in Al, and if found to have subverted the system, they should also be prosecuted along with their collaborators in Nigeria," he stressed.

Abubakar referred the CG to the 2016 report of AI where it accused the military of extra-judicial killings, pointing out that the report was entirely false and not an accurate representation of the facts on the ground.

He emphasised that this goes a long way in highlighting how the dubious elements within its ranks have perfected their propaganda plan with the ultimate aim of causing unrest in Nigeria and sending the wrong message to the outside world about Nigeria.

Abubakar noted that this call was indeed a Save-our-Soul particularly with the revelation that the bulk of the suicide bombers and terrorist that have continually wreaked havoc in Nigeria are indeed not Nigerians, but people from neighbouring countries.