Zambia: Postpone Polls If You Are Not Ready, Ken Lusaka Tells IEBC

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka has asked the IEBC to postpone the August 8 elections if they are not adequately prepared for them.

Speaking on Sunday during a series of Jubilee Party rallies in Bumula Constituency, Mr Lusaka said that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission should not be in a hurry to conduct "sham elections" but should work to deliver credible polls which will satisfy every Kenyan.

"Not that we are not ready for our opponents, but we want IEBC to take time and carry out credible elections but not to hurry and conduct elections which may plunge the country into chaos," said Mr Lusaka.

Mr Lusaka was accompanied by Deputy Governor Hillary Chongwony, Bumula MP Boniface Otsiula, Sirisia MP John Waluke, Bungoma Woman Rep Regionalda Wanyonyi and a host of aspirants.

PEACEFUL POLLS

Governor Lusaka said that Kenyans are eager to have peaceful elections and that the IEBC should agree to postpone the polls if the remaining time is not enough for preparations.

Mr Waluke said that Jubilee has taken root in western Kenya and promised that they will deliver many seats in the coming elections.

He said that Jubilee has overtaken other parties like Ford Kenya and ODM which were once popular in the area.

"People thought that Jubilee will never be accepted in this county. Now we have [proved them wrong] because many of our (Jubilee) supporters have registered," he said.

He assured all the aspirants in the party that they will have free, fair and credible nominations.

Mr Waluke said that they will continue with rallies to popularise the Jubilee Party which he said will form the next government.

They called on politicians to embrace politics of peace as the country enters into a campaign period.