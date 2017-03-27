Zimbabwe: Increasingly Brave Courts Cheer Activists, but Risk Mugabe Backlash

ZIMBABWEAN courts have been seen as rising above political pressures of the day to pass judgements deemed fair by observers although they remain open to a backlash from President Robert Mugabe's regime.

Harare top lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa concurred but said this could be a result of the country's constitution finally beginning to work, as well as Zanu PF's factional politics balancing each other out.

MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora, on his part, said by passing progressive rulings, the country's courts were still at a deficit after they have in the past been used to pass unfavourable judgements to pacify the ruling elite.

President Mugabe in 2015 dared local judges to preside over a case in which former security minister Didymus Mutasa was challenging his expulsion from Zanu PF.

Mugabe returned 2016 to issue similar threats against "reckless" local judges who rule in favour of a group of opposition political parties which sought to overturn a police ban on their march for electoral reforms.

The Zanu PF-led regime in 2000 relieved the bench of white judges who were seen as resisting land seizures by passing judgements in favour of white farmers who were claiming the violation of their property rights during the onset of Zimbabwe's farm invasions.

Lately, local courts have braved a backlash from the government through freeing political activists who have been involved in fierce protests against the Zanu PF led administration.

In February this year, 65 residents from Harare's sprawling Epworth suburb were freed, having been arrested during the height of last year's anti-government protests where property was damaged as citizens turned on the heat on the country's governors.

A Harare magistrate was last year bold enough to free firebrand anti-government activist and pastor Evan Mawarire, arguing his treason charges were not properly brought to court.

Mawarire has been singled out by Mugabe and his party as an enemy of the state.

But what could be the biggest evidence local courts have come of age was a High Court ruling against President Mugabe's wife, Grace by Justice Clement Phiri who last December was ordered her to let go of three properties she had seized from a Lebanese businessman in a botched US$1.35m diamond ring deal.

Only last Friday, High Court judge Felistus Chitukuta blocked Grace's fresh attempt to grab another farm in Mazowe area to expand her business empire in the Mashonaland Central area.

A day earlier, Harare magistrate Barbara Chimboza again freed 74 protesters accused of involvement in violent anti-government protests last year.

Mtetwa felt the country's lower courts remained largely untainted by the country's politics adding that they looked at the merits of a case against the dictates of the country's laws.

"We are also encouraged in that in the superior courts we are getting more and more judges doing that," she told NewZimbabwe.com on Saturday, adding that there were declining instances where some people "deliberately judge shopped".

"Factionalism is somehow helping as well in that there isn't one centre of political power anymore; so generally the judges are now looking at the law and the facts and not the politics because one does not even know whose politics one is talking about in a particular case," said Mtetwa, who also chairs the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

Mtetwa said the biggest challenge remained with the country's prosecuting authority which continued to refer cases to the courts even when it was apparent there were no prospects of any conviction.

Mwonzora, on his part, said it was strange to find people heaping praise on the judiciary for doing what it is supposed to be doing.

"We cannot hail the courts for doing what they are supposed to do," he said.

"These are things the courts must be doing in a democracy. It must not look so unreal for courts to do the correct thing. They have done nothing spectacular.

"S, if the courts of Zimbabwe are now courageous to do what they are supposed to do, they must also know that there is a deficit. There was a time when the courts did not do what they were supposed to do, therefore we expect the courts to do what they must do especially as we head towards the 2018 elections.

"In courts, you don't deserve credit for acquitting people who must be acquitted in the first place."

Former Daily News lawyer Gugulethu Moyo once said local courts were biased while MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai and his former aide Roy Bennet have previously all dismissed local courts as biased towards the Zanu PF regime.