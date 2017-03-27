27 March 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: I'm Not Out to Cow ODM Governors Into Submission - Uhuru

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Olive Burrows

Nairobi — In an effort to show himself as not having a problem with governors, President Uhuru Kenyatta invited Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero to address golfers at an event marking the end of the 49th Kenya Open held at the Muthaiga Golf Club.

"I had to allow Kidero to speak because after Mombasa people might say I do not allow governors to speak in this country," the President is quoted as saying by his press team.

The Presidential Strategic Communications Unit sought to drive the point home by pointing out that other senior government officials were not extended the same opportunity.

"The President, who presided over the prize giving ceremony, insisted the Nairobi Governor makes remarks at the ceremony where even former President Mwai Kibaki and Cabinet Secretaries Hassan Wario (Sports) and Najib Balala (Tourism) did not speak."

President Kenyatta has of late grabbed headlines for engaging in a war of words with governors allied to the Orange Democratic Movement including Turkana Governor Josephat Nanok who he called, "shetani," and Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho whom he told, "I am not your wife."

The outbursts have led some to accuse him of being temperamental and according to ODM Party Leader and former Premier Raila Odinga, "a bully in need of our prayers."

Kenya

Postpone Polls If You Are Not Ready, Ken Lusaka Tells IEBC

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka has asked the IEBC to postpone the August 8 elections if they are not adequately… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.