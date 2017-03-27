THE Warriors were held to a 0-0 draw by Zambia in an international friendly at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Norman Mapeza was in charge of the match after he was appointed last week on a care taker basis as Zifa seek to appoint a substantive coach.

The FC Platinum coach fielded home based with players only after the South Africa-based Tendai Ndoro and Evans Rusike failed to turn up.

Most of the players who featured Sunday were drawn from Caps United and Ngezi Platinum who were involved in the CAF competitions.

Zambia on the other had Chipolopolo goalkeeper and captain Kennedy Mweene as the only foreign based player in the squad.

The Warriors had their best chance coming on 37 minutes after Ronald Chitiyo rounded one man but his shot was saved by the keeper.

Mapeza's charges then had Dennis Dauda to thank on 80 minutes after goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda unnecessarily moved out of his line allowing Jackson Mwanza to beat Jaure.

Mwanza fired the ball towards goal but an alert Dauda cleared the ball out of danger.

Sibanda however, ensured a share of the spoils with a super save towards the end after a fierce shot by Mwanza.

After the match, Zambia coach Wedson Nyirenda praised the Warriors.

"I think we had a very good game today. Zimbabwe gave us a good run. They played very good and organised football," he said.

"We would like to thank Norman Mapeza for coming up with a team at short notice that could sustain our pressure. My team played good football.

"We had a million of chances but they couldn't take the responsibility of finishing. We could have scored.

"Overall it was a very good game in terms of our preparations for the Chan and Afcon qualifiers in June."

Mapeza, who was appointed on a temporary basis for the Zambia match as Zifa seek a substantive a coach, said he was satisfied with his team performance.

"I am happy with the performance. The players worked very hard despite the fact that we are on offseason," he said.

"I can tell you some of the guys had collapsed. We faced challenges in terms of attack but they need time. I believe we have got good strikers.

"This is why I had called (Tendai Ndoro and Evans Rusike). I needed their experience."