NATIONAL People's Party (NPP) leader, Joice Mujuru, says she is watching with interest events in Zanu PF where the party's Women's League is in chaos with country-wide protests against top executive members.

The Zanu PF women's league is headed by President Robert Mugabe's wife, Grace, who is deputised by Bulawayo provincial affairs minister Eunice Sandi-Moyo.

Last week scores of league members staged protests at party offices around the country, demanding the ouster of Moyo and Sarah Mahoka who is the league's secretary for finance.

The two face charges of undermining the authority of Grace.

Speaking to New Zimbabwe.com Sunday through her spokesperson, Mujuru said Sandi Moyo and Mahoko deserve the treatment they are receiving because they played a significant role in her ouster from both Zanu PF and government.

"Those who live by the sword should surely die by the sword," said Nyandoro.

"These two women were part of a group of people who engineered the ouster of Dr Mujuru from government and Zanu PF through the spreading of false and unsubstantiated allegations. Literally, they are now testing their own medicine."

He added: "The nation should not feel sorry for those two as they have been used as pawns.

They are now crying more than the bereaved, yet they were part and parcel of the same tactics which they used against me."

Mujuru, former State and Zanu PF vice president, was fired by President Robert Mugabe for allegedly plotting a coup, charges she has denied.

Both Mahoka and Sandy Moyo played a key role in the purging of Mujuru and her allies who included several cabinet ministers and senior ruling party officials.

The duo travelled the country with the First lady, staging rallies where Mujuru was accused of corruption, incompetence, witchcraft and harbouring presidential ambitions.

Mujuru and some eight ministers claimed to have been working on the coup plot with her were eventually fired from both the party and government in 2014.

Following her expulsion, she went on to form ZimPF alongside former Zanu PF stalwarts, Didymus Mutasa, Rugare Gumbo, Kudakwashe Bhasikiti and Munacho Mutezo before forming NPP following an acrimonious fall-out with her former allies.