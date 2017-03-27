Nigeria: Ekweremadu Preaches Alternative Dispute Resolution to Disputes, Crises

Abuja — The Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has called on authorities and Nigerians to explore Alternative Dispute Resolution to resolve crises and disputes in various parts of the country.

He made the call at the weekend at a working visit with members of the Governing Council of the Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators, where he expressed the commitment of the Senate to support any modalities that would enthrone sustainable peace in Nigeria.

According to a statement issued by his Special Adviser (Media), Mr. Uche Anichukwu, Ekweremadu said Nigeria needs the services of professionals in Alternative Dispute Resolution, particularly at this time, with various challenges.

"I am sure you are aware of the growing ethnic tensions all over the country, tension between the herdsmen and farmers, tension between different communities in different parts of the country, which we have to resolve, not through the right of might, but through some alternative dispute resolution mechanisms," he said.

"We believe that these are not matters the courts can easily and effectively deal with. They require alternative means of dispute resolution," Ekweremadu added.

He called on the council to deploy its resources, intellect, and skills to ensuring that some of the tensions were dealt with effectively.

"The upper legislative chamber also has a standing committee dealing with pubic petitions. So, for us in the Senate, we receive and deal with petitions from our constituencies in a non-judicial manner, but through a kind of mediation and conciliation to ensure that disputes are resolved and justice is done in a way that leaves parties involved satisfied. So, we are on the same page with you and I believe we can work together in this regard."

The Deputy Senate President urged the council to harmonise its practice with like minded organisations and bodies such as the Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators, to avoid separate legislation for each organisation.

Speaking earlier, the President of the council, Mr. Emeka Obegolu, canvassed for support to ensure the passage of the Bill for an Act for the Establishment of the Nigerian Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators.

He recalled that the bill was passed by the seventh assembly, but was not assented to by President Goodluck Jonathan before the end of his tenure.