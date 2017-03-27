Maputo — The security-related Mozambican company Proindicus this week failed to make a payment of 119.2 million US dollars that was due on the loan it took out, with an illicit government guarantee, from the bank Credit Suisse in 2014.

The government did not step in to assist what is effectively a bankrupt company. There was nothing at all surprising about this default: back in October 2016, at a meeting with creditors in London, the Minister of Economy and Finance, Adriano Maleiane, had warned that the government simply did not have the money to meet its obligations on the loans to Proindicus, and to two other quasi-public companies, Ematum (Mozambique Tuna Company) and MAM (Mozambique Assets Management).

Cited in Friday's issue of the independent weekly "Savana", the spokesperson for the Finance Ministry, Rogerio Nkomo, said that the financial advisor contracted by the government is continuing to negotiate a restructuring of the debts with the creditors.

In 2013-2014, the previous Mozambican government, under President Armando Guebuza, guaranteed loans from European banks (mostly Credit Suisse and the Russian bank VTB) to Ematum (850 million dollars), Proindicus (622 million) and MAM (535 million).

These loans, amounting to over two billion dollars, smashed holes in the limits on state guarantees laid down in the 2013 and 2014 budget laws. Since they were not authorised by the Mozambican parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, the guarantees were also unconstitutional.

The report from a parliamentary commission of inquiry into the three loans and their guarantees concluded last November that the previous government had acted illegally. It also found that the entire amount of the loans had been immediately sent to the contractor (the company Abu Dhabi Mar, owner of the French shipyard where the boats for Ematum and Proindicus were built), and that the government did not hire any independent company to confirm that the assets and services ordered had all arrived and were of the appropriate quality.

Financial regulators in Britain are looking into the behaviour of Credit Suisse (since the loans were handled by the London branch of the bank). The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the United States is also investigating.

Credit Suisse and VTB seems to have carried out no due diligence before agreeing to make the loans. Proper research by the banks would have shown that the likelihood of the companies becoming viable concerns, able to repay the loans, were remote indeed. Furthermore, had the banks done their homework, they would have seen that the government guarantees were illegal and thus invalid.

Some organisations campaigning on debt issues, both in Mozambique and in Europe, now argue that the Ematum, Proindicus and MAM loans fall into the category of "odious debts", and so the government should simply refuse to pay.

This is the third time that Mozambique has defaulted on these loans. In May 2016, a 176 million dollars repayment on the MAM loan, owed to VTB, fell due. Neither MAM nor the government paid anything, and VTB made no attempt to activate the guarantee.

The Ematum loan took the form of bonds sold in 2013 on the European bond market. In January, the government should have paid 59.8 million dollars in interest to the Ematum bondholders. Despite angry demands from the bondholders, the government insisted that it was unable to pay them anything.

In the case of Proindicus, the first repayment installation was for 24 million dollars in early 2016, and the government was able to pay this. The rest of this loan is to be paid in instalments of 119 million dollars on 23 March every year until 2021. But in its current straightened circumstances, the government is quite unable to make the payments.

An international, independent audit of Ematum, Proindicus and MAM is under way, and the London branch of the US company Kroll, reputedly the top forensic audit company in the world, should deliver its audit report by the end of this month.

That report should reveal exactly what the two billion dollars was spent on, and if any of the money has gone missing. It will be an essential tool for any criminal investigations.