24 March 2017

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Canadian Support for Victims of Cyclone Dineo

Tagged:

Related Topics

Maputo — The Canadian Humanitarian Assistance Fund (CHAF) has donated 200,000 Canadian dollars to support the victims of cyclone Dineo, which hit the southern Mozambican province of Inhambane in mid-February.

The cyclone killed nine people and left dozens injured. According to Canada's Humanitarian Coalition, in total close to 700,000 people were affected. The destruction of people's property and the social infrastructure was also devastating. Winds of up to 130 kilometres an hour damaged 60,000 homes, 70 health units, and close to 2,000 classrooms.

In its emergency response, CHAF gave funds to the humanitarian organisation CARE Canada to provide survivors with hygiene materials and help rehabilitate health facilities in the affected communities within days of the disaster.

The Canadian Humanitarian Assistance Fund focusses on the rapid and effective response to smaller, localised disasters that have not received global attention. It is financed by Global Affairs Canada (75 per cent), the Humanitarian Coalition (10 per cent), and the Humanitarian Coalition's member agencies (15 per cent).

Mozambique

President in Phone Contact with Opposition Leader

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi told reporters on Friday that he has once again been in telephone contact with the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.