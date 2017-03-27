Mozambique: Canadian Support for Victims of Cyclone Dineo

Maputo — The Canadian Humanitarian Assistance Fund (CHAF) has donated 200,000 Canadian dollars to support the victims of cyclone Dineo, which hit the southern Mozambican province of Inhambane in mid-February.

The cyclone killed nine people and left dozens injured. According to Canada's Humanitarian Coalition, in total close to 700,000 people were affected. The destruction of people's property and the social infrastructure was also devastating. Winds of up to 130 kilometres an hour damaged 60,000 homes, 70 health units, and close to 2,000 classrooms.

In its emergency response, CHAF gave funds to the humanitarian organisation CARE Canada to provide survivors with hygiene materials and help rehabilitate health facilities in the affected communities within days of the disaster.

The Canadian Humanitarian Assistance Fund focusses on the rapid and effective response to smaller, localised disasters that have not received global attention. It is financed by Global Affairs Canada (75 per cent), the Humanitarian Coalition (10 per cent), and the Humanitarian Coalition's member agencies (15 per cent).