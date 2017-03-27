26 March 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Nigerian AMISOM Police Fined U.S.$200 for Killing 2 Goats

Tagged:

Related Topics

The African Union Mission In Somalia Amisom las week was forced to pay a $200 as fine after one of its vehicles hit and killed two goats in Mogadishu.

According to a Chief of Traffic Police General Abdinasir Moallim Mohamed the incident that occured around KM4 involved two Nigerian Amisom Police vehicles.

"The family demanded that they be paid 200 dollars for the lose of the two goats" Mohamed said in a live interview on Radio Dalsan.

" We apprehended the two vehicles and took their details" Mohamed said.

"There have been numerous road accidents involving Amisom so we had to act tough on them. There is a new government in charge they should know this" the traffic boss said in the live radio interview.

"We detained them after taking their names and details. They were forced to call their commander at Halane who came and paid the family" Mohamed said.

This is the first Amisom motor accident case that was brought to the Somali police involved amicably resolved.

Somalia

KDF Raid Al-Shabaab Bases, Kill 31 Terrorists

Kenyan soldiers have killed 31 Al-Shabaab terrorists after raiding their base in Baadhade, Somalia. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.