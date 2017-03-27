Somalia: Nigerian AMISOM Police Fined U.S.$200 for Killing 2 Goats

The African Union Mission In Somalia Amisom las week was forced to pay a $200 as fine after one of its vehicles hit and killed two goats in Mogadishu.

According to a Chief of Traffic Police General Abdinasir Moallim Mohamed the incident that occured around KM4 involved two Nigerian Amisom Police vehicles.

"The family demanded that they be paid 200 dollars for the lose of the two goats" Mohamed said in a live interview on Radio Dalsan.

" We apprehended the two vehicles and took their details" Mohamed said.

"There have been numerous road accidents involving Amisom so we had to act tough on them. There is a new government in charge they should know this" the traffic boss said in the live radio interview.

"We detained them after taking their names and details. They were forced to call their commander at Halane who came and paid the family" Mohamed said.

This is the first Amisom motor accident case that was brought to the Somali police involved amicably resolved.