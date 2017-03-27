Somalia: Civilians Killed in Separate Shootings in Somalia

At least three civilians were killed in separate attacks in north of South of Somalia in the past 48 hours, according to eyewitnesses and Police sources. Two civilians have been shot and killed by unknown gunmen in Las-anod town, the regional capital of Sool, in north, while the third one was murdered in Jowhar town, south of Somalia. No group has yet claimed the shooting of the three civilians, however, security officers sayd they are investigating the incidents.

