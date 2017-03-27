Sudan: President of Burkina Faso Affirms Firmness of Relations With Sudan

Khartoum — President of Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian has underlined strength of relations between Burkina Faso and Sudan and his country 's resolve to develop them in a way that serves joint interests between the two countries and people.

The President of Burkina Faso , who was addressing the sitting of joint Sudan-Burkina Faso talks in the Republican Palace, Sunday, evening, indicated to role that his visit would play in boosting cooperation and coordination between the countries over all issues of mutual concern, internationally and regionally.

He underscored his country desire to open embassy in Khartoum soon to contribute to consolidation of relations between the two countries.

The President of Burkina Faso indicated to challenges facing the two countries which requires more cooperation and concerted efforts , top of which is he terrorism which, he said, is threatening the international security and peace.