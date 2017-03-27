Sudan: Bashir Reaffirms Sudan Keenness to Cement Relations With Burkina Faso

Khartoum — President Omar Bashir on Sunday reaffirmed Sudan's keenness to strengthen its relations with Burkina Faso in a way that would achieve the interests of the peoples of the two countries.

President Bashir has pointed out at the outset of the joint talks with the visiting Burkina Faso president Roch Marc Christian Kaboré and the accompanying delegation that Sudan appreciated the supportive stands expressed by Burkina Faso towards the Sudan in the region and international forums.

He underlined that Sudan equally support Burkina Faso in all issues of concern to it and would cooperate with Burkina Faso in all issues of mutual interests, regionally and internationally.

President Bashir said Sudan stands ready to cooperate with Burkina Faso in combating terrorism and extremism in the African continent and to fight human trafficking and transcontinental crimes and illegal migration.

The President underlined the importance of the visit by President Marc Christian Kaboré to the Sudan and its timing for discussion of the bilateral relations and reinvigoration of agreement signed within the context of the joint ministerial committee, which convened in August last year.

He said Sudan is ready to put its vast experience in the areas of agriculture, health, education, petroleum, mining, defense and security at the service of the peoples in the two countries.

President Bashir expressed his hope that the visit would be a good opportunity for the Burkinabe leader to see the various developments in

the Sudan specially after the prevalence of peace and the accord of the various components of the Sudanese community on a common document that was the result of the National Political and Social Dialogue, without any foreign intervention in the process.

The President expressed hope that the lifting of sanctions imposed on the Sudan would culminate by the total lifting of the economic sanction, writing off of the debts and help remedy all the challenges that the Sudan has witnessed in the past period.

President Bashir commended the citizens of Burkina Faso who are resident in the Sudan for study, announcing the increase of grant to the students hailing from Burkina Faso, within the context of the historical ties between the two sister peoples.