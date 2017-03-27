Sudan-Burkina Faso Joint Talks

Khartoum, March-26 (SUNA) - Sudan and Burkina Faso held, Sunday night joint talks, at the Presidential Palace, co-chaired by the President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher and the visiting Burkina Faso President, Roch Marc Christian in the presence of the ministers of the two sides.

Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour said in press statements that the two Presidents have confirmed the firmness of bilateral relations between the two countries and their keenness to develop them further to serve the joint interests and strengthening cooperation and coordination in regional and international issues of common interest.

He underlined that the ministers of the two sides held bilateral sessions during which they reviewed cooperation in higher education, external relations and defense fields.

Prof. Ghandour said the visit of Burkina Faso President will continue tomorrow, Monday, to meet the First Vice-President and National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh and visiting some industrial sites in the country.