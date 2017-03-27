Mozambique: Ireland Supports Unicef's Response to Dineo

The Irish Government is donating 200,000 euros to UNICEF to support the emergency response to cyclone Dineo, which hit the southern Mozambican province of Inhambane in mid-February.

Cyclone Dineo hit land on 15 February with winds of up to 160 kilometres an hour. According to the provincial government, the cyclone affected over half a million people, damaged 70 health units, and severely damaged 2,200 classrooms. The worst-hit towns were Inhambane, Maxixe, Massinga and Morrumbene.

The Irish donation will support the emergency rehabilitation of key services including health, education, and water and sanitation. The support will last for six months. It aims to restore access to learning for two thousand children through the repair of 20 classrooms, to restore drinking water to 25,000 residents in the suburbs of Maxixe and Inhambane through the emergency repair to two water systems, and to restore basic health services in the most affected districts.

Irish ambassador William Carlos commented, "cyclone Dineo has demonstrated how vulnerable Mozambique is to natural disasters. However, we must now help people rebuild their lives and develop resilience to future events".

This intervention is part of the Flash Appeal recently issued by the United Nations in response to cyclone Dineo, aimed at mobilising 10.2 million US dollars and targeting 150,000 people over the next 6 months.

So far, the Mozambican government and humanitarian teams have provided tents and supplies for maternity services in affected health centres; fuel for emergency water pumping; food and shelter kits for the most vulnerable people; school tents and educational equipment; and have initiated food for work schemes to clear the roads of debris.