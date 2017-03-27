analysis

We need to consider the Western Cape Provincial Government's decision on the Tafelberg site in light of Premier Helen Zille's recent comments on colonialism and then ask: How have her views impacted on decisions made by the provincial government?

Living in South Africa can be quite exhausting and frustrating. We are confronted with ambivalence, disdain and expediency at every turn. There's the triple threat of poverty, unemployment and inequality, which are exacerbated by the self-indulgent and corrupt tendencies of an elite few. There is the living legacy of apartheid and colonialism that remains unchallenged in far too many spaces. Then there are the missives that stem from Helen Zille that she is willing to share and aggressively defend so widely via social media.

We are abused by the incidents like the recent conduct of Penny Sparrow, Dianne Kohler-Barnard or Velaphi Khumalo. We must endure the ongoing xenophobic and fear-fuelled rhetoric by Herman Mashaba. We are haunted by the violent, racist and aggressive behaviour by a white man this past Sunday in the Texamo Spur in Johannesburg directed against Lebohang Mabuya and her family. Mabuya had to stand up against that racist aggression that so many South Africans must face every...