South Africa: Police Nab House Robbery Suspects

press release

Police nabbed three men shortly after a house robbery incident in KwaNobuhle yesterday.

Yesterday, around 20:15, three men armed with knives entered a house in First Avenue, KwaNobuhle, Uitenhage. The suspects threatened to stab the homeowner while they ransacked the house. The Suspects stole an amplifier before fleeing on foot. The homeowner, who knew the suspects, immediately reported the incident to the police. Today, in the early hours of the morning, police summoned a group of detectives to search for the suspects. Three suspects aged between 19 and 30, were arrested at their places of residence. The suspects are to appear in the KwaNobuhle Magistrate's Court on Monday, 27 March 2017.

KwaNobuhle Station Commander, Colonel Dial Ketteldas commended members for their swift response and added that their swift actions were in line with one of the Police Back To Basics Priorities, of a thorough and responsive investigation of every crime.