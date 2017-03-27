South Africa: Illegal Power Connections Disrupt Cape Town Rail Services

The train service between Chris Hani and Nyanga in Cape Town may be suspended in the interest of safety on Monday, Metrorail has said.

Metrorail's regional manager Richard Walker said rail commuters using the train service between Khayelitsha and Cape Town face the threat of suspended trains due to the effect of illegal electrical connections between Nolungile and Nyanga.

A section of the Nolungile informal settlement next to the railway line illegally connected wires across Metrorail overhead track equipment, resulting in a power failure on Sunday morning.

"Both lines were initially closed and trains could only shuttle between Nyanga - Chris Hani and trains to and from Cape Town on the Khayelitsha / Chris Hani line had to terminate at Nyanga."

Walker said its technicians managed to restore power earlier on Sunday which enabled trains to operate in both directions sharing one line.

"These illegal connections present a serious safety hazard and prevent Metrorail from completing repairs that will restore a full service for the week ahead. No further repairs can be done unless illegal connections are removed," he added.

A meeting will be held with community leaders and other key stakeholders on Monday.

Walker said he was confident that the engagement would yield positive results, allowing the completion of repairs and provide a service on Monday.

Source: News24