ZIMBABWE National Army gunmen allegedly went on a rampage Saturday night, beating up Midlands State University scholars at the campus in a revenge after one of their number was assaulted by students in a scuffle over a woman at a city bar

The students allegedly beat the soldier on Friday evening, prompting his (soldier's) colleagues to organise a revenge mission Saturday evening.

According to a security guard at the main MSU campus, the soldiers arrived in a commuter omnibus and disembarking at the main campus gate where they started randomly beating up students using pool game sticks.

"It was scary as students were fleeing in different directions being battered," said the security guard on condition of anonymity.

MSU acting director of information and public relations Mirirai Mawere's mobile phone went unanswered while provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende was not available for comment over the incident.

Posting on his Facebook account, Zimbabwe National Students Union secretary general, Makomborero Harizivishe condemned the alleged attack by the gunmen.

"The Zimbabwe National Students Union is deeply concerned with the attack on students by 15 soldiers of the Zimbabwe National Army at Midlands State University yesterday (Saturday) evening," Haruzivishe said.

"Thirty-seven students were viciously assaulted with 14 suffering broken limps and one is feared to have had brain damage and is currently in a coma.

"We are more worried by the MSU authorities who have time to time failed to provide security for students on campus as this is not the first time such an attack has occurred."

The students were reportedly admitted at hospital.