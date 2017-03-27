Eight Sassa officials appeared in the Tonga Magistrate's Court on Friday on charges of committing social grant fraud amounting to R5.5m, Mpumalanga police said.

Seven women and a man, aged between 32 and 63, allegedly manipulated the SA Social Security Agency's system by registering able-bodied people as suffering with disabilities for them to receive social grants, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said in a statement.

They were released on R2 000 bail each. The case was postponed to May 26 for further investigation.

Source: News24