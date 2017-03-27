24 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Eight Sassa Officials in Court for Alleged R5.5 Million Fraud

Eight Sassa officials appeared in the Tonga Magistrate's Court on Friday on charges of committing social grant fraud amounting to R5.5m, Mpumalanga police said.

Seven women and a man, aged between 32 and 63, allegedly manipulated the SA Social Security Agency's system by registering able-bodied people as suffering with disabilities for them to receive social grants, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said in a statement.

They were released on R2 000 bail each. The case was postponed to May 26 for further investigation.

Source: News24

