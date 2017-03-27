South Africa: Wanted Business Robbery Suspect Arrested

press release

Ayanda Brian Jaca, 24, one of KwaZulu-Natal's most wanted criminals has been apprehended. Jaca and his accomplices have terrorized filling stations throughout the Durban, South and North Coast regions for months. He was arrested by Brighton Beach Task Team on 19 March 2017 in Umlazi. He appeared in the Durban Regional Court on 22 March 2017. During his appearance, Jaca had abandoned any future bail application possibilities. He will re-appear in court on 27 March 2017 with four of his accomplices whom were apprehended late last year.

The group is currently facing eight charges of business robbery committed at filling stations within the Brighton Beach, Hillcrest, Bellair, Pinetown and Inchanga areas. There are warrant of arrests issued against Jaca on cases ranging from murder, attempted murder, house robbery, malicious damage to property and a case under the sexual offences committed within the Umlazi policing precinct. He was also sought for two cases of theft within the Durban Central area.