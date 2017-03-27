24 March 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Lusikisiki Suspect Arrested for Illegal Firearm and Ammunition

An intelligence driven operation conducted in the Lusikisiki area resulted in the arrest of a 32-year-old man in the early hours of this morning.

Members of Crime Intelligence Unit and Public Order Policing followed up information in New Town, Lusikisiki and arrested the suspect in possession of an unlicensed firearm with 40 rounds of ammunition, drugs with an estimated value of R11 790, 00 and cash. The firearm will be sent for ballistic testing to determine if it has not been used in the commissioning of crime.

The suspect will appear in the Lusikisiki Magistrates Court on charges of possession of unlicensed firearm, possession of unlicensed ammunition, possession of prohibited firearm (serial number filed off) and dealing in drugs. It is alleged that the suspect is part of the Amavongo gang operating and tormenting communities in the area.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga welcomed the arrest and said that all leads will be followed up and evidence will be obtained to confirm the possible involvement of the suspect in other crimes in the area. "The SAPS is determined to execute our mandate to prevent and investigate crime in order to ensure that the rights of all people are protected," she said.

