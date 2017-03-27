South Africa: Gauteng Crime Blitz Nets 1700

Almost 1700 suspects were arrested by Gauteng police following various operations in the province, a spokesperson said on Sunday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said 1698 suspects were nabbed for offences including murder, house robbery, business robbery, possession of suspected hijacked vehicle, rape and possession of drugs .

Police made the arrests after undertaking foot patrols, stop-and-searches and tracing of wanted suspects as well as raiding illegal liquor outlets, he said.

According to Makhubele, West Rand police arrested 338 suspects for various offences that included possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Among those suspects, 10 were arrested for business break-ins.

He said that police in the Tshwane cluster arrested around 585 suspects after conducting road blocks and raiding of hot spots.

In the Johannesburg clusters, police arrested eight for possession of unlicensed firearms in Westbury, Alexandra and Jeppe.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Police Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange heaped praise on local communities for their contributions towards the arrests.

"I would like to applaud the community who come forward to assist the police curb crime."

He urged the public to report police corruption and complacency by phoning 082 820 6467.

Source: News24