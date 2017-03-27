26 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Gauteng Crime Blitz Nets 1700

Tagged:

Related Topics

Almost 1700 suspects were arrested by Gauteng police following various operations in the province, a spokesperson said on Sunday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said 1698 suspects were nabbed for offences including murder, house robbery, business robbery, possession of suspected hijacked vehicle, rape and possession of drugs .

Police made the arrests after undertaking foot patrols, stop-and-searches and tracing of wanted suspects as well as raiding illegal liquor outlets, he said.

According to Makhubele, West Rand police arrested 338 suspects for various offences that included possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Among those suspects, 10 were arrested for business break-ins.

He said that police in the Tshwane cluster arrested around 585 suspects after conducting road blocks and raiding of hot spots.

In the Johannesburg clusters, police arrested eight for possession of unlicensed firearms in Westbury, Alexandra and Jeppe.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Police Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange heaped praise on local communities for their contributions towards the arrests.

"I would like to applaud the community who come forward to assist the police curb crime."

He urged the public to report police corruption and complacency by phoning 082 820 6467.

Source: News24

South Africa

Housing Activists Occupy State-Owned Buildings Near Cape Town Centre

Civil disobedience action follows provincial government's decision not to build social housing on Tafelberg property in… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.