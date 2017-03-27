South Africa: Cup Qualifier Abandoned Due to Dangerous Pitch

The Momentum One-Day Cup Qualifier between the Knights and the Warriors had to be abandoned due to a dangerous pitch at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Sunday and will now be replayed from scratch on Monday.

There were 28 overs bowled in the game, with the visitors reaching 88/3 in difficult conditions, before umpires Adrian Holdstock and Allahudien Paleker, in consultation with match referee Barry Lambson, decided to stop the game.

The umpires then spoke with the captains Pite van Biljon and Jon-Jon Smuts before ending the match.

It means all those involved in the match will have to do it all again on Monday, which is the reserve day, with the clash due to be played as a day-night affair starting at 14h00.

The event technical committee will also meet later today to decide what will happen should the pitch be still deemed dangerous on Monday.

For the record, the Warriors had won the toss and opted to bat first, but found scoring extremely difficult, particularly against the quicker bowlers.

Dillon du Preez was the standout performer with his sevens overs reading a remarkable 2/11, including four maidens. His wickets included Jon-Jon Smuts, who took an uncharacteristic 36 balls for his 14 runs, and Colin Ingram (7).

Gihahn Cloete was the other man to fall, when he was dismissed by Mbulelo Budaza (1/13), after taking 77 deliveries to make 30.

The winner of the match is due to meet the Titans in the final at SuperSport Park on Friday.

Source: Sport24