26 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Foreign Minister - Sudan Follows Up Conditions of French Hostage Via Contacts With Authorities in Chad and France

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, has affirmed Sudan concern with the issue of the French hostage, indicating that Sudan remained following up the issue of the French hostage through the coordination with the Chadian authorities, within the context of the joint Sudanese - Chadian Forces and also via contacts with the French authorities and intelligence for the sake of release of the hostage.

He said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the concerned organs in Sudan have received a message from Sudan Embassy to Ndjamena relating to the issue of the French hostage.

Prof. Ghandour has reiterated Sudan concern with the issue of the French hostage until his return safely to his family.

