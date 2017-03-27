26 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: In Nairobi - VP Says Dialogue Will Continue

Nairobi — The Vice President of the Republic, Hassabou Mohamed Abdul Rahman, has stressed that dialogue as a process and a method would continue and would be converted into a social culture, while the outcome of the recent National dialogue would be implemented and its outcome be part of the culture of the communities.

Addressing the Sudanese community in Nairobi, Kenya, the Vice President briefed them on the current developments in the country and the accord reached on the major issues through the national dialogue which has settled the issue of the identity in the country and moved the political process home and opened the doors wide for an all-inclusive participation in the future questions of the country.

The vice president touched on the formation of the National Accord government and the economic situation and investment opportunities after the lifting of the economic sanctions on the country. He also touched on the issue of peace and stability and the involvement of armed movement in the process as well as the regional efforts and the conclusion and signing of the national document, beside improvement of the relations at the international level.

The Vice President who is currently in Nairobi, Kenya, leading the Sudan delegation to the IGAD summit meeting on the refugees' situation in Somalia and the sub-region, has commended the efforts and contribution of the Sudanese community in the national issues.

