Sudan: Ministry of Minerals Welcomes Gazprom's Offer to Be Sudan Consultant in Russia

Khartoum — Minister of Minerals, Dr Ahmed Mohamed Sadiq Al-Karuri has assured the big role being played by the Joint Sudanese-Russian Ministerial Committee.

The Minister announced during meeting with delegation of Russia's giant Gazprom, Sunday, the Ministry welcome to offer of the Company to work as consultant for Sudan in Russia to raise up ceiling of transactions between the two countries, unveiling that Gazprom has achieved during its work in Sudan a high production in gold mining.

Gazprom Director, on his part, lauded the Ministry cooperation and said Russian leadership was following up role of the company as it is the biggest Russian investor in Sudan.

'We are looking forward to cooperating with Sudan in various spheres and to providing all information about Russian companies' he said.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese Company for Mineral Resources, the monitoring arm of Ministry of Minerals, revealed that its revenues increased in 2016 to 182% registering 997 million Sudanese pound.

The Company's Director-General, Husham Tawfeq said in press statements after the the company meeting for 2017 said total sum spent by companies operating in gold mining field on exe of social responsibility in 2016 reached 100m/SDG and expected that the sum would be doubled.

SA/SA.