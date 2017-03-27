26 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Foreign Minister President Bashir Leads Sudan Delegation to Jordan's Arab Summit

Khartoum — the Minister for foreign Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour, on Sunday said President Omar Bashir will lead the Sudan delegation to the Jordan Arab summit conference which he said comes at a critical time in the life of the Arab Nation.

He said the summit is equally set to discuss the development and rehabilitation efforts in the Sudan as well as the question of Arab food Security.

The Minister has meanwhile criticized Amnesty International (AI) which he said continues to make up reports about the Sudan including allegations of the use of chemical weapons in Jabal Mara area, Darfur, while Amnesty itself was well aware that the Sudan does not possess any chemical weapons.

He reminded that these allegations by (AI) have been demented by technical equipment, documents and records, which convinced the world community to elect the Sudan deputy chair for the executive office of the chemical weapon ban organization.

Ghandour has added that Sudan continue its efforts in the dialogue with the United States of America and that contacts are continuing at different levels, beside the convening of assessment meeting between the two sides.

