26 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President of Burkina Faso Arrives in Khartoum

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The President of Burkina Faso, Roch Kaboré, arrived in Khartoum Sunday noon on a three-day official visit and received at Khartoum Airport by the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, and a number of ministers.

In a press statement to SUNA, the Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, said that the President of Burkina Faso is visiting Sudan on the invitation of President Al-Bashir.

The President of Burkina Faso is accompanied by a number of ministers to hold talks with the Sudanese officials on the bilateral relations and the situation in Africa.

He referred to the strong relations between Sudan and Burkina Faso since the colonialism era.

Prof. Ghandour said that the two sides will discuss the bilateral relation at the level of the joint ministerial committee.

He said that Sudan and Burkina Faso have exchanged support and maintained coordination during the recent African summit.

Sudan

HRW Urges Jordan to Arrest or Deny Entry to Sudan's Bashir

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, wanted for war crimes, will reportedly attend a summit in Jordan. Human Rights Watch… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.