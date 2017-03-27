Sudan: President of Burkina Faso Arrives in Khartoum

Khartoum — The President of Burkina Faso, Roch Kaboré, arrived in Khartoum Sunday noon on a three-day official visit and received at Khartoum Airport by the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, and a number of ministers.

In a press statement to SUNA, the Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, said that the President of Burkina Faso is visiting Sudan on the invitation of President Al-Bashir.

The President of Burkina Faso is accompanied by a number of ministers to hold talks with the Sudanese officials on the bilateral relations and the situation in Africa.

He referred to the strong relations between Sudan and Burkina Faso since the colonialism era.

Prof. Ghandour said that the two sides will discuss the bilateral relation at the level of the joint ministerial committee.

He said that Sudan and Burkina Faso have exchanged support and maintained coordination during the recent African summit.