Sudan Ambassador - Our Relations With Saudi Arabia Are Deeply Rooted and Outstanding

Khartoum — arrangements have been completed for the launch of the first programme in the TV series, The Day of the Diplomacy and the Sudan Expatriates" hosted by the Blue Nile TV station in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Relations and he Sudanese Expatriates Authority.

The Monthly programme will take off from Saudi Arabia in April.

Sudan's ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Abdul Basit Sanousi, has said the programme and the specific theme are part of the Sudanese Qualified Expats Conference which was organized recently in Khartoum, Sudan

The ambassador said the series are aimed to reflect the activities of the Sudanese expatriates and communities abroad and to link them to their homeland, more and more.

He said Saudi Arabia was selected as a launching pad for the programme because of the huge presence of the Sudanese nationals in Saudi Arabia and to the outstanding relations between the Sudan and Saudi Arabia, both at the official and popular level.

He said the conference will start with about 12 countries.

The ambassador has praised the role played by and the contribution of the Sudanese expatriates both at their countries of residence and at their homeland, the Sudan.