26 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan Ambassador - Our Relations With Saudi Arabia Are Deeply Rooted and Outstanding

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — arrangements have been completed for the launch of the first programme in the TV series, The Day of the Diplomacy and the Sudan Expatriates" hosted by the Blue Nile TV station in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Relations and he Sudanese Expatriates Authority.

The Monthly programme will take off from Saudi Arabia in April.

Sudan's ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Abdul Basit Sanousi, has said the programme and the specific theme are part of the Sudanese Qualified Expats Conference which was organized recently in Khartoum, Sudan

The ambassador said the series are aimed to reflect the activities of the Sudanese expatriates and communities abroad and to link them to their homeland, more and more.

He said Saudi Arabia was selected as a launching pad for the programme because of the huge presence of the Sudanese nationals in Saudi Arabia and to the outstanding relations between the Sudan and Saudi Arabia, both at the official and popular level.

He said the conference will start with about 12 countries.

The ambassador has praised the role played by and the contribution of the Sudanese expatriates both at their countries of residence and at their homeland, the Sudan.

Sudan

HRW Urges Jordan to Arrest or Deny Entry to Sudan's Bashir

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, wanted for war crimes, will reportedly attend a summit in Jordan. Human Rights Watch… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.