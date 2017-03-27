East Africa: VP Returns Home After Participating in IGAD Summit

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohammed Abdul Rahman returned to Khartoum, Sunday night, after participating in IGAD Summit on Somali refugees.

He was received, at the airport, by the Assistant of the President of the Republic, Abdul Rahman Sadig Al-Mahdi.

The State Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kamal Edeen Ismail told SUNA that the summit discussed the problem of the Somali refugees in the continent, especially, in Somalia.

He said the summit has called on the regional and international organizations to exert more efforts in this connection, adding that the conferees agreed to hold second meeting to be held, next May, in London, to urge the donors to contribute to solving the problems of the refugees in the region.