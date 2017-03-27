26 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

East Africa: VP Returns Home After Participating in IGAD Summit

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohammed Abdul Rahman returned to Khartoum, Sunday night, after participating in IGAD Summit on Somali refugees.

He was received, at the airport, by the Assistant of the President of the Republic, Abdul Rahman Sadig Al-Mahdi.

The State Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kamal Edeen Ismail told SUNA that the summit discussed the problem of the Somali refugees in the continent, especially, in Somalia.

He said the summit has called on the regional and international organizations to exert more efforts in this connection, adding that the conferees agreed to hold second meeting to be held, next May, in London, to urge the donors to contribute to solving the problems of the refugees in the region.

Sudan

HRW Urges Jordan to Arrest or Deny Entry to Sudan's Bashir

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, wanted for war crimes, will reportedly attend a summit in Jordan. Human Rights Watch… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.